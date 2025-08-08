Man jailed for life after murdering ex-fiancee in luxury hotel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man branded an “evil, controlling, manipulative predator” has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years after he “callously” raped and murdered his ex-fiancee Samantha Mickleburgh at a Surrey hotel last year.

James Cartwright asked Ms Mickleburgh to come with him to the luxury stay to celebrate his 60th birthday, where he then raped and strangled her in their room before telling police he had woken up to find her dead. He was later arrested for murder after a post-mortem examination uncovered several injuries including a fractured skull and signs of strangulation of her neck.

The 61-year-old denied all charges, but was found guilty of murder by a jury and jailed at Guildford Crown Court on Friday following a three-and-a-half week trial. He was found not guilty of a third charge of controlling and coercive behaviour.

During the trial, the court heard how Ms Mickleburgh had previously ended the relationship, but agreed to come with him on the trip as “one last kindness” believing he had nobody else to go with.

Jurors were also told of Cartwright’s history of obsessive behaviour towards her, which took a “frightening” turn after she broke off the relationship. He turned up at her house uninvited to mow her lawn, sat outside the house for extended periods of time, and bombarded her with calls and messages, the court heard.

In a tribute, Samantha’s family said: “We as a family, are relieved that this has finally come to an end. That the defendant has been seen for who he truly is, a rapist and a murderer. No longer free to harm or control any more women.

“Unfortunately, it was too late for our beloved Daughter, Mother, Sister and friend. She truly was the best of us, the kindest light in all our lives and the hole left behind is one of such severe magnitude we will likely never escape it. Justice will not bring her back, but it has provided a form of closure on this dark chapter and security in the knowledge that James Cartwright will remain in the safest place for everyone.

“Samantha wouldn’t want to be known as a victim. She would want to be known for her passion for life, her class and beautiful style, her honesty, integrity, strength and dedication to all who knew her.

“We continue to ask for privacy as we navigate what it means to live in a world without Samantha and her incredible personality and love.”

