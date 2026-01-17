For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The deputy prime minister has blocked a Parole Board recommendation to transfer a convicted killer to an open prison after he was accused of releasing rap music referencing his murder of a schoolboy.

Jake Fahri, who was sentenced to life in 2009 with a minimum term of 14 years, killed 16-year-old Jimmy Mizen by throwing an oven dish at him during an altercation in a south London bakery on May 10, 2008. The glass dish shattered, severing blood vessels in Jimmy’s neck and causing fatal injuries.

Fahri, now 36, was released on licence in June 2023 but was recalled to prison in January 2025 after the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said The Sun was preparing to publish a story alleging he had produced drill music containing details of the killing.

The newspaper had claimed that Fahri is masked drill artist Ten – who was showcased on BBC 1Xtra – and that in one of his tracks available on Spotify and YouTube the balaclava-clad rapper appeared to reference Jimmy’s death.

open image in gallery Undated handout photos of 16-year-old Jimmy Mizen (left) and convicted murderer Jake Fahri (PA) ( PA Media )

A Parole Board decision summary said Fahri gave evidence to the panel disputing the music was “about his own life”, but said since his recall the killer has accepted that he was the artist known as Ten in the videos.

The board said Fahri should not be released from custody, but could be moved to an open prison, which have minimal security and allow eligible prisoners to spend most of their day out of prison on licence.

“The panel determined that Mr Fahri needed to reflect on his attitude, thinking and behaviour, so that he could better understand himself, including why he failed to be open and honest with the professionals managing his case,” the written decision said.

“It considered that this could be achieved in an open prison and recommended that Mr Fahri should be progressed in this way.”

Jimmy’s mother Margaret, 73, told The Sun on Friday she was “shocked” to find out that the Parole Board had recommended the move and said she was glad Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy rejected the recommendation.

A spokesperson for the MoJ said: “Jimmy Mizen’s murder was a horrific crime and our thoughts remain with his friends and family.

“Public protection is our top priority, which is why the Deputy Prime Minister has blocked Jake Fahri’s transfer to open conditions.”

Prisoners eligible for release to open conditions must meet certain conditions, including being at low risk of absconding.

Ms Mizen said Mr Lammy’s decision shows Fahri has “not changed his attitude”.

“I would much prefer this decision didn’t have to be made because he would have turned his life around. I’m really sad that he hasn’t,” she told the newspaper.

“It goes to show that the things which have been said about him over the years are probably true.

“He got into the witness box at his trial and lied through his teeth. Clearly, he hasn’t changed, and I’m glad the Justice Secretary has seen through it.”

While Fahri was out on licence, he was reportedly pictured with England footballer Marcus Rashford, with the killer wearing a balaclava.

The Daily Mail reported that in a statement on his Instagram story last January, Rashford said: “I want to make it clear I have never seen this photo, I do not know this person and I am not friends with him.

“Like most footballers if someone asks for a photo with me, I will never refuse but I am obviously not able to do a background check on every individual that asks me for a photo.”