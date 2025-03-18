Violence-obsessed teenage killer bought gun online using forged licence

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Nicholas Prosper was able to buy a gun using a fake licence that he had made himself.

The 18-year-old responded to an advert online and bought the shotgun and 100 cartridges from a legitimate firearms dealer for £650 the day before he murdered his mother and two siblings.

He had previously tried and failed to buy a gun a short time before the killings, having carefully researched online how to make a fake gun licence.

Prosper also learned enough about clay pigeon shooting to pretend to be an enthusiast who might want a shotgun.

He first became a member of GunTrader UK in April 2024, and started researching how to make a fake firearms licence two months later.

In August that year, he tried and failed to buy a gun on the site, but on August 30 was able to buy a shotgun and cartridges on a site called Gunstar.

Prosper offered £650 plus £30 petrol money, well above the asking price of £450, and arranged to meet the seller in the car park near his family home on September 12, the day before he used the gun to murder his mother and two siblings.

Bedfordshire Police said it has investigated the seller and no crimes have been committed by them.

In order to get a genuine firearms licence in the UK, individuals have to satisfy their local police force that they do not pose a threat to public safety, and firearms dealers or bodies such as shooting clubs or museums also have to apply for licences.

Those wanting a schedule one firearm, such as a rifle, have to have a “good reason” to own the weapon but shotgun applicants do not have to, provided the police are happy that they are fit to hold a gun licence.

Home Office guidelines say the applicant has to show that they need the firearm on a regular basis for work, sport or leisure.

Convicted criminals sentenced to at least three years in prison are automatically barred from owning a firearm or ammunition at any time, and licences may also be refused if there are other concerns about someone’s behaviour or mental health.

Applicants for firearms certificates are also subject to vetting by police including interviews, home visits, criminal records and references.

Firearms licensing in England and Wales was heavily criticised by a coroner in the wake of a mass shooting in Keyham, Plymouth, in August 2021.

Loner Jake Davison killed his mother Maxine, Lee Martyn, 43, and his three-year-old daughter Sophie, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, before shooting himself.

Following the inquest into his death, coroner Ian Arrow called for root and branch reform of UK gun laws.

The families of those who died also questioned how a man with a history of violence and mental health problems, with no need to possess a gun, had been granted a firearms licence.

They accused police of granting him a licence to kill.

New firearms training for all licensing staff was introduced in the wake of the tragedy and came into force in November last year, with the aim of making decisions more robust.

Those applying for a gun licence must also provide medical information to the police.

Semi-automatic weapons were banned in the UK in 1988 after Michael Ryan killed 16 people in Hungerford, and ownership of most handguns was later made illegal following the 1996 Dunblane shooting, when Thomas Hamilton killed 16 schoolchildren and a teacher.