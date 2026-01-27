Boy, 14, charged over death of teenager in e-scooter crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after another boy died following a crash involving the e-scooter they were riding and a car, Greater Manchester Police said.

Jacob Calland, also aged 14, a passenger on the e-scooter, was injured when it collided with a car in Wythenshawe at 4pm on March 19, 2025.

Police previously said the e-scooter came to a rest on a third vehicle in Southmoor Road.

Jacob died from his injuries in the days after the crash.

Another boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving unlicensed, and causing death by driving uninsured, police said on Tuesday.

He has been released on bail to next appear at Manchester Youth Court on February 24.