Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Boy, 14, charged over death of teenager in e-scooter crash

Jacob Calland died following the crash in Wythenshawe, Manchester, in March last year

Jacob Calland died following the crash involving an e-scooter and a car in Wythenshawe in Manchester last year
Jacob Calland died following the crash involving an e-scooter and a car in Wythenshawe in Manchester last year (Carly Calland)

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after another boy died following a crash involving the e-scooter they were riding and a car, Greater Manchester Police said.

Jacob Calland, also aged 14, a passenger on the e-scooter, was injured when it collided with a car in Wythenshawe at 4pm on March 19, 2025.

Police previously said the e-scooter came to a rest on a third vehicle in Southmoor Road.

Jacob died from his injuries in the days after the crash.

Another boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving unlicensed, and causing death by driving uninsured, police said on Tuesday.

He has been released on bail to next appear at Manchester Youth Court on February 24.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in