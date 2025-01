Love Island star Jack Fincham released on bail pending appeal

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Love Island star Jack Fincham, who was jailed for six weeks after his dog bit a runner, has been released on bail pending an appeal.

The 32-year-old, who won the 2018 series of the ITV2 show with Dani Dyer, lodged an appeal following his sentencing at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

A CPS source said: “He was granted conditional bail pending that appeal.”

Fincham, whose address was given in court papers as Swanley in Kent and later by police as Grays in Essex, had pleaded guilty to two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog, with one of the incidents causing injury.

Prosecutor Erin Peck said that Fincham’s dog – a black cane corso dog called Elvis – bit a runner, a man called Robert Sudell, in September 2022 in Swanley in Kent.

Essex Police said that a man in his 40s reported an injury to his arm caused by the dog.

Ms Peck said that Mr Sudell had accepted an apology and Fincham was going to be cautioned and engage with a responsible dog ownership course.

She said conditions were made, including that his dog must be muzzled, but in June last year, there was a second incident in Grays in Essex when his dog was out of control and he was later charged.

Essex Police said that in the Grays incident, a woman in her 40s reported that a dog grabbed her leg, leaving no injury.

Presiding magistrate Anne Wade, sentencing, said that Fincham was subject to a suspended sentence order at the time of the incident in Swanley in Kent.

The order, for an unrelated driving matter, was of 12 weeks custody suspended for 18 months.

Ms Wade said this order would be activated in part, adding that “we find no reason not to do so”, and jailed Fincham for six weeks.

“The dog was in a public place not abiding by the conditions to be muzzled and kept on a lead,” she said.

Fincham was ordered to pay £3,680 in total, including a £2,000 contribution to kennelling costs, a fine of £961 and £200 compensation to Mr Sudell.

Richard Cooper, for Fincham, said the defendant “has no savings”.

Ms Wade said Fincham could pay in instalments, initially at £400 per month.

She made an order that the dog must be muzzled in public places, be kept on a lead and not be left alone with anyone under the age of 16.

Fincham gave a thumbs up as he was led to the cells at Southend Magistrates’ Court as a woman in the public gallery wept.

Speaking afterwards, Sergeant Alex Watkins said: “Owners have to take responsibility for their dogs, and on these occasions this dog was dangerously out of control.

“On both occasions, the owner was given a chance to rectify their behaviour with words of advice and a conditional caution – however failed to do so, resulting in this sentencing.

“I thank both victims for their courage during this investigation.”