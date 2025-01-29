Love Island star Jack Fincham jailed for six weeks after dog bit a runner

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Love Island star Jack Fincham has been jailed for six weeks after his black cane corso dog called Elvis bit a runner.

The 32-year-old, who won the 2018 series of the ITV2 show with Dani Dyer, gave a thumbs up as he was led to the cells at Southend Magistrates’ Court as a woman in the public gallery wept.

Fincham, of Swanley in Kent, pleaded guilty to two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog, with one of the incidents causing injury.

Prosecutor Erin Peck said that Fincham’s dog bit a runner, a man called Robert Sudell, in September 2022 in Swanley in Kent.

She said that Mr Sudell had accepted an apology and Fincham was going to be cautioned and engage with a responsible dog ownership course.

She said conditions were made including that his dog must be muzzled, but in June last year there was a second incident in Grays in Essex when his dog was out of control and he was later charged.

Presiding magistrate Anne Wade, sentencing, said that Fincham was subject to a suspended sentence order at the time of the incident in Swanley in Kent.

The order, for an unrelated driving matter, was of 12 weeks custody suspended for 18 months.

Ms Wade said this order would be activated in part, adding that “we find no reason not to do so”, and jailed Fincham for six weeks.

“The dog was in a public place not abiding by the conditions to be muzzled and kept on a lead,” she said.

Fincham was ordered to pay £3,680 in total, including a £2,000 contribution to kennelling costs, a fine of £961 and £200 compensation to Mr Sudell.

Richard Cooper, for Fincham, said the defendant “has no savings”.

Ms Wade said Fincham could pay in instalments, initially at £400 per month.

She made an order that the dog must be muzzled in public places, be kept on a lead and not be left alone with anyone under the age of 16.