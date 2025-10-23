Murder investigation launched after girl dies in village

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A cordon remains in place while police investigate the death of a girl in Oxfordshire.

Officers were called on Tuesday to Middle Street in Islip, a village around five miles north of Oxford, where a crime scene is still in place on Thursday morning. The girl, whose age has not been released and who has not yet been named, died at the property.

A murder investigation has been launched, with additional police officers stationed in the community during the probe. However, Thames Valley Police said they believe the incident to be “contained” and are “not aware of any threat to the wider public”.

Her family has been made aware, and is being supported by specially trained officers, the force said.

In a statement, officers urged anyone with any information, footage, or who may have witnessed the incident to reach out. They said they are in the “early stages” of their investigation.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Sally Spencer said on Tuesday: “Firstly, I would like to share our condolences with the family of the girl who very sadly has died today.

“We have launched a homicide investigation, but we are still in the early stages and will provide more details as soon as we are able to.

“We understand this investigation will be concerning for the community, but we believe this incident to be contained and are not aware of any threat to the wider public at this time.”