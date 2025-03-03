Three teenage girls in court charged with manslaughter of man, 75

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Three teenage girls surrounded a 75-year-old man before he was pushed, shoved, kicked and punched and then died in hospital the next day, a court heard.

The man, named as Fredi Rivero, was attacked on Seven Sisters Road in Islington at about 11.35pm on Thursday, and the incident was recorded by one of the defendants on her phone, Highbury Corner Youth Court heard.

He was treated by officers and paramedics at the scene but died in hospital on Friday.

Three teenage girls, aged 14, 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm before the man’s death, but have now been charged with manslaughter.

The girls, who cannot be named because of their age, appeared at Highbury Corner Youth Court on Monday.

The victim, thought to be a Bolivian national, was near a bus stop when the defendants got off a bus before the teenagers surrounded him, the court heard.

The defendants walked away but returned and the victim was then pushed and shoved, and at one point kicked and punched, the court heard.

One of the teenagers recorded the incident on her mobile, the prosecution added.

The alleged victim then fell over.

Chair of the bench Alexia Fetherstonhaugh remanded the defendants into youth detention accommodation and told them they will appear at the Old Bailey on March 31.