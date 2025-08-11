Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in Kent
Kent Police was called to Leysdown-on-Sea on the Isle of Sheppey on Sunday
Three teenagers have been arrested following the death of a man on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent.
Kent Police was called to the Warden Bay Road area in Leysdown-on-Sea shortly after 7pm on Sunday to reports of an altercation and a serious assault on a man.
Officers attended along with paramedics and a man in his 40s was confirmed dead.
His next of kin has been informed.
A 16-year-old girl and two boys, aged 14 and 15, have since been arrrested on suspicion of murder.
They remain in custody pending further inquiries, police said.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...