A schoolgirl has died in Ireland after being stabbed in the neck in her home, police sources said.

The girl, named in Irish media reports as eight-year-old Malikika Al Kattib, was fatally wounded after she reportedly put herself in between her mother and a knifeman in New Ross, County Wexford on Sunday.

A Gardaí spokesperson said the child was taken to University Hospital Waterford, but she had later died from her injuries.

A man and a woman, both in their 30s, are receiving hospital treatment following the incident. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A source told the Irish Mirror: “She realised her mum was being attacked and went to try to help her as much as a young child can.”

open image in gallery The fight is believed to have spilled out on the street ( Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire )

Gardaí confirmed the coroner had been notified and that the Garda Technical Bureau and Office of the State Pathologist had been requested to assist in the investigation.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled.

Local councillor John Dwyer told the Irish Daily Mail that he had spoken with the schoolgirl’s family who are “inconsolable with grief”.

“I got a very distressing phone call from a young woman who was closely related to the child. And I will never forget that phone call,” he later told Newstalk Breakfast.

“That person was desperately, desperately upset. It was one of the most horrific phone calls I’ve ever had in my life.

“It took time to make sense of that phone call. But when I did, the realisation hit me that many, many people in New Ross will have known this child and would have known the mother, who is from the locality. You know, there are no words that could adequately describe how people are feeling.”

open image in gallery The scene of the murder in New Ross ( Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire )

In a statement, New Ross Educate Together principal Therese White said: “We learned this morning of the death of a student who attends our school. This is a terrible tragedy for the family, our school and our community. We are deeply saddened by these events.

“Our sympathy and thoughts are with family and friends.”

“Our teachers are helping students to deal with this tragic event. We will be sharing information with parents today around how they can support their children at this difficult time.”

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or any garda station.