Six men arrested after alleged assault outside Iranian Embassy

Two people were injured in the incident and are undergoing medical treatment

Harry Stedman
Friday 20 June 2025 10:12 EDT
The Iranian Embassy in Princes Gate, west London
The Iranian Embassy in Princes Gate, west London (PA Archive)

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after two people were injured after an assault outside the Iranian Embassy.

Metropolitan Police officers responded to reports of an altercation in Princes Gate in Knightsbridge, west London, shortly after 9.50am on Friday, a force spokesperson said.

Two men were treated for injuries at the scene by the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

One was taken to a major trauma centre and the other to hospital.

The six men, whose ages have not yet been given, currently remain in police custody, the force said.

The area has been cordoned off while initial investigations take place.

Met Police have arrested six men
Met Police have arrested six men (Getty/iStock)

An LAS spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.56am today (June 20) to reports of an assault in Princes Gate, SW7.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars and our Tactical Response Unit.

“We treated two patients at the scene and took one to hospital and one to a major trauma centre.”

A number of national embassies are located on or near Prince’s Gate, including the Embassy of The Islamic Republic of Iran.

