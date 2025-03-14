For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Four more prisoners serving indefinite jail terms described as “psychological torture” have taken their own lives in Britain’s prisons, The Independent can reveal, taking the total number of self-inflicted deaths to 94.

Experts have described the crisis as a “scandal that is being hidden in plain sight” and an “industrial-scale miscarriage of justice” as prisoners trapped under abolished Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) jail terms continue to take their own lives.

A further 37 released IPP prisoners took their own lives in the five years to April 2024, according to government figures, as many struggle with strict licence conditions which leave them in constant fear of recall.

On 9 February 2024 a prisoner serving an IPP sentence died at Category C HMP Warren Hill in Suffolk, according to records obtained by The Independent via Freedom of Information request. Another self-inflicted death took place at high security HMP Frankland in Durham the following month.

On 29 June, a man on an IPP sentence died inside HMP Swaleside – a medium security prison in Kent where 14 men died in the two years August 2024.

A fourth self-inflicted death was recorded on 29 October at HMP Wymott, in Lancashire, where inspectors warned in 2023 accommodation was cramped and “beyond repair”.

open image in gallery The architect of the flawed IPP sentence Lord David Blunkett described the latest loss of life as a ‘terrible tragedy’ ( PA Archive )

It comes after nine IPP prisoners took their own lives in 2023, the highest annual total on record, including Sean Davies who wrote in a suicide note that he had taken his life because her saw “no chance of being released” from his IPP jail term.

The architect of the flawed sentence, Lord Blunkett, described the latest loss of life as a “terrible tragedy” which should focus minds on action to help IPP prisoners.

He admits he regrets introducing the open-ended jail terms when he was home secretary under Tony Blair in 2005. They were abolished in 2012 due to human rights concerns, but not retrospectively, leaving thousands languishing without release dates, including for minor crimes, until a Parole Board says they are safe for release.

Cases highlighted in The Independent include Leroy Douglas, who has served almost 20 years for stealing a mobile phone; Thomas White, 42, who set himself alight in his cell and has served 13 years for stealing a phone; James Lawrence, 38, who is still in prison 18 years after he was handed an eight-month jail term; and Abdullahi Suleman, 41, who is still inside 19 years after he was jailed for a laptop robbery.

Of 2,614 people still incarcerated on an IPP jail term, almost 700 have served at least 10 years longer than their original minimum term.

open image in gallery IPP prisoners, clockwise from top left: Thomas White, James Lawrence, Yusuf Ali and Abdullahi Suleman ( Handout )

Successive governments have refused to resentence IPP prisoners, despite calls from the justice committee and the UN special rapporteur on torture amid high rates of suicide and self-harm.

Labour peer Lord Woodley, whose private members bill for IPP prisoners to be resentenced will not succeed without government support, said: “Ministers accept the importance of resolving the IPP scandal but there is still a lack of bravery and common decency, with the government refusing to consider a resentencing exercise – widely seen as the only effective way to resolve this industrial-scale miscarriage of justice.

“This is causing great harm to prisoners and their loved ones, and each devastating story reminds us why swift and decisive action is needed.”

The United Group for Reform of IPP, which has tracked each self-inflicted death in custody, said each death was “preventable” and would leave behind a family who will face a “lifetime of pain”.

“All of these deaths would have been preventable, if the government had summoned the fortitude to do what has been called for by so many people and organisations for many years,” a spokesman added.

“If the current government finally put an end to IPP sentences they could prevent future deaths by those who have served their sentence many times over.”

Last year prisons minister Lord Timpson said he was determined to support IPP prisoners but insisted the government would not consider a resentencing exercise which overrules the Parole Board as this would create an “unacceptable risk of harm”.

Instead, prisoners must work towards release through a refreshed IPP Action Plan, he said.

open image in gallery Dr Alice Jill Edwards, the UN’s special rapporteur on torture, has described the jail term as ‘psychological torture’ ( UN Human Rights Council screengrab )

Lord Blunkett told The Independent that he is impressed with Lord Timpson’s determination to make progress, but added: “The terrible tragedy of lost life by long-serving IPP prisoners should focus everyone’s minds on action – both to safeguard and to speed up the potential release.”

Richard Garside, from the Centre for Crime and Justice Studies, said: “This is a scandal that is being hidden in plain sight. Ministers acknowledge the problem, but offer underpowered solutions that are not up to scratch.

“If we are to judge ministers by what they do, rather than what they say, we would have to conclude that they either don’t recognise the seriousness of the harm the IPP sentence is causing, or don’t care enough to resolve it.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “It is right that IPP sentences were abolished. With public protection as the number one priority, the Lord Chancellor is working with organisations and campaign groups to ensure appropriate action is taken to support those still serving these sentences, such as improved access to mental health support and rehabilitation programmes.”

