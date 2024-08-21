Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The prime minister has been urged to have the “political and moral courage” to help IPP prisoners after an inmate with an indefinite jail term took his own life when he heard resentencing proposals were rejected under the Tories.

Sir Bob Neill, former chairman of the cross-party justice committee which issued recommendations for all inmates trapped under the controversial jail terms to be resentenced, said the death of inmate Sean Davies last February was a “tragedy”.

He is one of at least 90 IPP prisoners to have taken their own lives in jail as they lose hope of ever being freed.

IPP jail terms were introduced under New Labour in 2005 and saw offenders given a minimum tariff but no maximum. They were scrapped in 2012 amid human rights concerns.

A coroner this week warned that the 30-year-old’s suicide inside HMP Swaleside came in the wake of the devastating news that the then-Tory government had rejected the committee’s advice to help IPP prisoners.

In a suicide note, Mr Davies said he hoped his death would trigger change for IPP prisoners with no hope of release.

Former chairman of the justice committee Sir Bob Neill called for Starmer to have the ‘courage’ to resentence IPP prisoners ( AFP/Getty )

In a strongly worded statement, Sir Bob, who stood down as a Conservative MP before the general election, called for the new government under Sir Keir Starmer to “do the right thing” before more lives are lost.

“The justice secretary and prime minister need to get a grip on this urgently and show some political and moral courage,” he told The Independent.

“Anything other than resentencing is scratching at the surface of the problem. They do not have baggage of the previous administration and have a unique opportunity finally do the right thing.

“They need to stand up and be counted - all it needs is some leadership.”

He is joined by grieving families and campaigners who warn time is running out for desperate IPP inmates languishing in jail as pressure mounts on the recently elected government to act.

Their calls come after the UN special rapporteur on torture also issued fresh calls for them to reconsider a resentencing exercise, as she slammed the “inhuman” sentence as psychological torture.

Dr Alice Jill Edwards assumed the post of UN special rapporteur on torture last August ( UN Human Rights Council screengrab )

Despite being halted in 2012, the abolition of the policy did not affect those already sentenced, leaving thousands trapped in jail for years beyond their original prison terms.

Of 2,734 people still incarcerated under the abolished sentence, more than 700 have served at least 10 years longer than their minimum tariff.

Mr Davies, who was jailed in 2012 for two counts wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, had served 11 years for a five year minimum tariff when he took his own life on 25 February 2023.

Sara Ramsden, of campaign group UNGRIPP, said the tragic case brings home the “hard reality” of the government’s inaction over IPP.

“It’s not an isolated incident, unfortunately. Lots of people have taken their lives due to the despair and lack of hope associated with the IPP sentence,” she said.

“We had the highest annual number of deaths in custody on IPP after the justice select committee recommended resentencing and it was rejected. Those are hard facts you can’t get away from.”

Shirley De Bono, whose son Shaun Lloyd was handed an IPP sentence for stealing a mobile phone, said the decision of then-justice secretary Dominic Raab to reject resentencing proposals was devastating for inmates and their families who had so much hope.

“The moment he took that away we knew there was going to be catastrophic consequences,” said Ms De Bono, who co-founded IPP Committee in Action.

“I urge this Labour government – you created this sentence, now it’s time to get rid of it altogether.”

IPP prisoner Thomas White has served 12 years for stealing a mobile phone. Pictured with his son Kayden, aged just ten months ( Margaret White )

Clara White, whose brother Thomas has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in prison after serving more than 12 years for stealing a mobile phone, fears more lives will be lost to suicide without drastic action.

She said she is fighting to keep her brother alive after he tried to set himself alight in his prison cell earlier this year.

“It’s clear that the government are avoiding it,” she said. “They need to look at resentencing. They are liable for this – they designed it, they created it and they can get rid of this sentence.

“How much more evidence do they have to ignore to get a resentencing exercise?

“I am distraught and I find it really difficult to wrap my mind around the fact that it’s legal for these deaths to continue.”

IPP prisoner Yusuf Ali, now 50, has been driven to hunger strike as he loses hope of ever being freed ( Jacqueline Ali )

Mother Jacqueline Ali warned time is running out for her son Yusuf, 50, who previously went on hunger strike for 60 days as he struggles under an IPP sentence.

“It’s torturous and they don’t deserve it,” she told The Independent. “They are killing me slowly and they are killing him slowly.

“I used to have hope that he could come home and could have a bit of a normal life. But that’s fast fading. I’m just hoping one day the truth will come out.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Sean Davies.

“The Lord Chancellor is committed to working with organisations and campaign groups to ensure the appropriate course of action is taken to support those still serving rightfully abolished IPP sentences. We will consider the findings of this report in due course.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.