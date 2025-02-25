Ex-Pc jailed for ‘improper’ relationship with woman he met through his duties

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A former Leicestershire Police officer has been jailed for six months for misconduct in public office after having a sexual relationship with a woman he met while leading an investigation.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said ex-Police Constable Daniel Jackson, aged 38, sent flirtatious messages to the woman while in contact with her in May 2022.

Jackson admitted one count of misconduct in a public office when appearing at Leicester Crown Court on Monday and was sentenced by Judge Timothy Spencer KC.

The IOPC said its investigation began in June 2022 following a mandatory conduct referral from Leicestershire Police. Jackson, from Derbyshire, resigned three months later.

IOPC director Derrick Campbell said: “Police officers must not engage or pursue a sexual or improper emotional relationship with anyone they meet during the course of their duties.

“This case serves as a warning to any officer who fails to maintain those professional boundaries.

“Sentencing Jackson, the judge said that he must have known the woman was in a vulnerable situation but he continued the relationship despite many opportunities to stop.”