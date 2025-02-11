Prosecutors not proceeding with case against former council leader

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Prosecutors have decided not to proceed with the case against a former council leader who was facing assault and threatening or abusive behaviour charges.

Stephen McCabe, 60, denied both charges when he appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court last year.

He stepped down from his role as leader of Inverclyde Council following the court appearance in November.

He was accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a woman in Kilmacolm, Inverclyde, on October 27 last year, and it was also alleged that he assaulted the same woman on that date, all of which he denied.

The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service

Mr McCabe had been due to stand trial at Greenock Sheriff Court this week, however, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said that prosecutors have decided not to proceed.

A COPFS spokesman said: “After careful consideration of all of the relevant facts and circumstances, the Procurator Fiscal decided that the case should not proceed at this time.

“The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future.”

It is understood Mr McCabe has been administratively suspended pending by Labour pending the outcome of any investigation.

A Scottish Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously.

“They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken.”

Labour’s Robert Moran succeeded Mr McCabe as leader of Inverclyde Council in December.