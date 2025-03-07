An anatomy of a spy ring – from lashes queen to ugly-but-charming Lothario

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A lashes queen, an accomplished operative and their ugly-but-charming lover were among the players in one of the most sophisticated and wide-ranging Russian spy rings to be uncovered on British soil.

– The alleged Russian agent – Jan Marsalek AKA Rupert Ticz

Austrian Jan Marsalek, 44, was the alleged agent running the UK-based proxy spy network of Bulgarian nationals and acted as a go-between with Russian intelligence agencies.

Before the operation was smashed he was better known as the former chief operating officer of German payment processing firm Wirecard which collapsed in 2020 amid allegations of fraud.

It caused a financial scandal in Germany and Marsalek became one of Interpol’s most wanted fugitives after a Red Notice was issued.

Marsalek, whose alleged alias Rupert Ticz is named on the spy plot charge, is believed to be in Russia.

Commander Dominic Murphy said: “He is a significant person of interest. There is an ongoing investigation of course both here and overseas.

“Jan Marsalek has been an individual publicly linked to Russian intelligence services. He was a go-between this group and Russian intelligence services.”

Asked if Marsalek was wanted in Britain, Mr Murphy said: “Not at this time but that does not mean he will not be.”

– The Ringleader – Orlin Roussev AKA Jackie Chan

Roussev, 47, had a background in international business before he was believed to have been recruited by Marsalek to lead a proxy spy ring of fellow Bulgarians living in the UK.

He went by the name of Jackie Chan in Telegram chats, in a joking reference to the action film star.

Roussev’s skills were more inclined towards the manufacture of counterfeit passports and building spyware, which he stored at his operations base, a large former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth.

He and Marsalek concocted grand plans, although in reality, the spies were limited to intelligence gathering and surveillance.

– The second-in-command Biser Dzhambazov AKA Mad Max and Jean-Claude Van Damme

An unlikely lothario, the 43-year-old worked at a medical courier company in London with his partner of 17 years, Katrin Ivanova.

He had helped on elections through the Bulgarian embassy and was alleged to have connections to “the highest echelons” in the Bulgarian government.

He cast himself in Telegram chat as an action hero, although his distinctive features and physique was more akin to the cartoon villain Gru in the Despicable Me films referenced in the spy chat.

Despite being described as an “ugly man” in court, he charmed Vanya Gaberova, treating her to a five-star hotel and Michelin starred restaurants.

On her first impression, Gaberova said: “He was very loud. He talk most of the time. The soul of the gathering.

“He is charming… For him it’s important that you like him.”

Both Ivanova and Gaberova claimed he lied to them, with his lover telling jurors she believed he was an Interpol police officer with cancer.

Desperate to persuade Gaberova he really was sick, he bandaged his head in what appeared to be toilet roll when he spoke to her on Telegram.

He was exposed in more ways than one when he was arrested naked in bed with Gaberova, while still living with Ivanova.

Along with his boss, Roussev, he admitted the spy plot and having fake identity documents found at his Harrow home.

– Trusted operative – Katrin Ivanova

Highly educated and cool-headed, Ivanova, 33, was an accomplished and daring operative and the brains of her partnership with Dzhambazov, according to the prosecution.

She delighted her spymasters with her tradecraft, even getting close enough to journalist Christo Grozev on a flight to Spain that she could secretly record his phone PIN number using a camera on her handbag.

As a trusted member of the spy ring, she had direct contact with their Russian paymasters in Montenegro, which she claimed to jurors were victims of a fraud.

But in messages with her partner, Ivanova expressed a desire to impress the pair with her professionalism, telling him: “If need be I will stand on my head.”

When the laboratory assistant was arrested at the Doctor’s Laboratory on suspicion of breaching the Official Secrets Act, she claimed ignorance, telling officers: “I don’t have any idea of those things.”

She told jurors Roussev and Dzhambazov had lied to her and she only wanted to expose corruption and hypocrisy in her home country.

On her relationship with Dzhambazov, she told jurors: “I’m not a stupid person. I started the relationship with the person I most trusted since I was 17. He was never physically abusive. I can say now I was in an abusive relationship. That person was controlling me without me realising.

“I was being controlled by someone who was 10 years older than me. When I came to this country I came alone with him. My family was back home, my friend was back home. He not only became my family and friend at that time, he became everything for me.”

But prosecutor Alison Morgan KC suggested the evidence showed she was a “good actress” who could “lie easily”.

– The “lashes queen” – Vanya Gaberova

Born into a poor family in Blagoevgrad in the south-west of Bulgaria, Gaberova was the youngest of three sisters who lived with their mother.

She left school age 18 and went on to study accountancy and complete a masters in marketing.

Having worked on a strawberry farm in Kent in her youth, she moved to the UK in 2018 where she met her boyfriend of five years, Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, through a friend.

With a longstanding love of beauty, she won a number of industry competitions and was most proud of an award for “world best lashwork” in 2020.

She set up a beauty salon in London with Ivanchev’s help and became director of VG Pretty Women Ltd.

Gaberova met Dzhambazov in 2021 while volunteering in a Bulgarian election and told jurors she found him intriguing and impressive.

They became friends but Gaberova, 30, said she was not attracted to the “ugly” man before they fell in love on a trip to Valencia.

She claimed he offered to help fulfil her dream to become a police officer and only later suspected him of being unfaithful and lying about having brain cancer.

Gaberova, from Euston, north London, insisted he gave her no reason to suspect he was not working for Interpol as they travelled together in Europe.

The “heartbroken” ex-boyfriend – Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, AKA The Minion

The 39-year-old was a former open water swimmer ranked third in the world and was said to have worked hard as a painter and decorator since moving to London.

Smitten by Gaberova, he took out a £30,000 loan to help her set up her beauty business and decorated the salon before it opened.

Initially, he got on well with Dzhambazov as they had a shared interest in cryptocoin, jurors were told.

But when Gaberova left him for the older man and the promise of a “better life”, he was said to have been left “heartbroken”.

Their relationship had been gradually deteriorating for some time but the final straw came when he told her she had “put on weight” and had a “big arse”, according to Gaberova.

They remained friends and Ivanchev, of Acton, was recruited by his ex-girlfriend and went by the Minion nickname in Telegram chat, jurors heard.

He first came to the attention of police when he approached officers outside her home the day after her arrest.

Ivanchev, who owned a Porsche Boxster sports car, was later linked to at least two of the spy operations and was arrested a year later.

Reflecting on his life in the UK, he told police: “Then I met Vanya and my life was f***ed.”

He denied wrongdoing but declined to give evidence in his trial.

An Old Bailey jury deliberated for more than 32 hours to find Ivanova, Gaberova and Ivanchev guilty of plotting to spy for Russia. Ivanova was also convicted of having false identity documents.

They will be sentenced in May alongside Roussev, Dzhambazov and a sixth defendant, Ivan Stoyanov, 33, from Greenford, London, who had admitted spying.