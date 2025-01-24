Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Met Police officer found guilty of ‘abhorrent’ rape

Samuel McGregor, 33, was convicted after a trial at Inner London Crown Court.

Ted Hennessey
Friday 24 January 2025 15:26 EST
A Met Police officer has been convicted of rape (Sean Dempsey/PA)
A Met Police officer has been convicted of rape (Sean Dempsey/PA) (PA Archive)

A Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted of rape.

Pc Samuel McGregor, 33, was found guilty of raping a woman at an address in London on May 11 2021 after a trial at Inner London Crown Court, Scotland Yard said.

McGregor, previously attached to the central north command unit, denied the charge.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said after the verdict on Friday that he was “sickened” by McGregor’s “abhorrent behaviour and the pain he has caused the victim”.

He said there is “no place” for people like McGregor in the force, vowing to “root out such vile individuals”.

McGregor was reported to police on June 2 2021 and arrested the day after.

He was suspended from duty on March 3 2022 after admitting to lying during a police interview.

A misconduct hearing is pending and his sentencing is scheduled for March 10.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in