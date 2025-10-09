Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Imam pleads guilty to allowing two children to marry each other

Police say Ashraf Osmani conducted a marriage ceremony for two 16-year-olds

Sophie Robinson
Thursday 09 October 2025 08:54 EDT
The imam will be sentenced at the Northampton Crown and County Courts building
The imam will be sentenced at the Northampton Crown and County Courts building (PA Archive)

Police say an imam has pleaded guilty to illegally allowing two children to marry each other at a mosque.

Ashraf Osmani, 52, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Northamptonshire Police said.

He was charged under Section 121 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, which means a person has caused a child to get married before they turn 18.

Police said he conducted an Islamic marriage ceremony, also known as a nikkah, in November 2023 which involved two 16-year-olds.

They said the ceremony took place at the city’s Central Mosque, where Osmani is the serving imam.

The Bangladesh-born British national was bailed to appear at Northampton Crown Court on 20 November for sentencing, police said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in