Imam pleads guilty to allowing two children to marry each other
Police say Ashraf Osmani conducted a marriage ceremony for two 16-year-olds
Police say an imam has pleaded guilty to illegally allowing two children to marry each other at a mosque.
Ashraf Osmani, 52, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Northamptonshire Police said.
He was charged under Section 121 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, which means a person has caused a child to get married before they turn 18.
Police said he conducted an Islamic marriage ceremony, also known as a nikkah, in November 2023 which involved two 16-year-olds.
They said the ceremony took place at the city’s Central Mosque, where Osmani is the serving imam.
The Bangladesh-born British national was bailed to appear at Northampton Crown Court on 20 November for sentencing, police said.