Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teenager killed in Derbyshire stabbing named as eighth person arrested

Eight people have been arrested following the fatal stabbing of Noah Smedley, 18, in Ilkeston

Amy-Clare Martin
Crime Correspondent
Monday 30 December 2024 10:59 EST
Noah Smedley, 18, died after being stabbed in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, on 28 December
Noah Smedley, 18, died after being stabbed in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, on 28 December ((Derbyshire Police/PA))

An 18-year-old stabbed to death in Derbyshire has been named as police have arrested an eighth person in connection with the attack.

Noah Smedley was found collapsed in the road in Ilkeston at around 8.20pm on Saturday with a stab wound.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 9pm.

On Monday, Derbyshire Constabulary revealed they had arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder. He is the eighth suspect arrested in connection with the incident.

Five further 17-year-old boys have also been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody. A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but has been released and faces no further action.

Another 16-year-old girl, arrested for the same offence, has been released on bail.

Police have appealed for any CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage between the times of 7pm and 9pm in the areas of Heanor Road, Rose Avenue, Summerfields Way, Kedleston Drive and Peveril Drive.

Detective Chief Inspector Claudia Musson from the East Midlands Special Operation Unit, who is leading the investigation said: “We are in the very early stages of the investigation and we are treating it as an isolated incident.

“We are keen for anyone with information to contact us as a matter of urgency to assist with the inquiry into the death of this young man.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 24*767926.

More follows on this breaking news story...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in