Family pay tribute to ‘funny, caring’ boy, 14, stabbed to death in Manchester

A 14-year-old boy who died after being stabbed in north Manchester on Sunday has been named as Ibrahima Seck.

Ibrahima’s parents paid tribute to their son on Monday as a “funny, caring and hardworking” boy, who was “so smiley and always made everybody laugh”.

He was found with stab wounds as officers responded to reports of a serious assault on Nevin Road in New Moston at around 5pm on Sunday.

The teenager ran to a house nearby after being injured, telling the resident, “I don’t want to die”, the Manchester Evening News reported.

After being found by police, Ibrahima was taken from the scene in an air ambulance but later died in hospital.

open image in gallery The teenage boy was stabbed to death on Nevin Road in Manchester ( Google Maps )

Following initial investigations, detectives established the identities of possible suspects and – after they attended a nearby property – a 37-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Shortly afterwards, two boys aged 14 and 16 were arrested on suspicion of murder. Another 14-year-old boy was later also arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 14-year-old girl was arrested overnight on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four suspects remain in custody for questioning, Greater Manchester Police said.

In a tribute to their son, Ibrahima’s family said: “Ibrahima was a well-liked young boy. He was funny, caring, and hardworking. He was our best friend, and he looked after me.

“He was so smiley and always made everybody laugh. He was a good boy. The killers have killed two people: me and my son. Why would anyone do this to him?”

open image in gallery Detectives have launched a murder inquiry after 14-year-old Ibrahima Seck was stabbed to death in north Manchester ( Family Handout )

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Tony Platten said: “Firstly, the force and I would like to pass on our condolences to Ibrahima’s loved ones and we will continue to support them at this sad time.

“This incident that has seen a young boy sadly die has understandably rocked the local community in New Moston.

“We have made significant headway in the investigation which has seen us arrest another suspect on suspicion of murder, that takes the arrest total up to five and we are continuing with questioning those suspects today.

“This is a live investigation and we are still looking for information, doorbell or dashcam footage, or eye-witness accounts from anyone who was in the area at the time quoting log 2250 of 08/06/2025.”

Earlier on Monday, Detective Chief Inspector John Charlton had said that police were still trying to establish the full circumstances around the incident – and that there would continue to be a large police presence in the area.

“We are determined to give Ibrahima’s family the answers they deserve,” the senior officer said, as he appealed for anyone with information or footage to come forward.

Additional reporting by PA