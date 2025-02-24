Man admits killing stepfather after Ibiza trip

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has admitted killing his stepfather two days after returning from a holiday in Ibiza.

Adejuwon Oyekan, 32, repeatedly stabbed Jason Thompson, 54, at his home, on July 11 2023.

The defendant, who had no previous history of mental ill health, had returned from Ibiza two days before, and had a history of taking drugs, the Old Bailey had heard.

His family had become concerned at his behaviour on his return from the Spanish Balearic island.

Police received a call to a disturbance in the early hours of the morning, with a report that the defendant had “lost his mind” and had a knife.

Officers found him with a large kitchen knife in a bedroom at the family home in Hayes, Middlesex.

He was said to be kneeling over Mr Thompson, who was covered in blood on a bed.

He proceeded to stab his stepfather in the neck and despite being tasered was only detained after the arrival of firearms officers.

Oyekan, who has paranoid schizophrenia, had been due to go on trial on March 31 for the murder of Mr Thompson.

On Monday he pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility, during a hearing at the Old Bailey.

He had previous convictions for possession of cocaine and cannabis and possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance, cocaine, ketamine and MDMA.

His guilty plea to manslaughter was accepted and Oyekan will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on April 10.