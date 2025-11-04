For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Cambridgeshire Police will launch an internal review of the events in the lead up to the Huntingdon train knife attack.

Anthony Williams, 32, was charged on Monday morning with 10 counts of attempted murder after an attack on an LNER train to London King’s Cross on Saturday evening.

But police are now investigating whether he is linked to a string of knife incidents in the hours before the bloody rampage.

The force voluntarily referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) but the police watchdog said the referral did not meet the criteria for it to investigate.

Cambridgeshire Police Chief Constable Simon Megicks said he “commissioned an internal review of the events which occurred prior to” Saturday’s train attack.

The force voluntarily referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) but he added: “The referral did not meet the criteria for a valid referral, so they are not investigating the matter.

“However, yesterday I commissioned an internal review of the events which occurred prior to the tragic events of Saturday evening.

“Today I have received a formal request from police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston for this review.

“I welcome this additional scrutiny and will provide a report to him in due course.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has praised London North Eastern Railway (LNER) staff member Samir Zitouni, who was seriously injured during the mass stabbing on board a train in Cambridgeshire on Saturday and remains in hospital.

She said: “Sam went to work on Saturday morning to do his job. He left a hero. His remarkable quick thinking and selfless action saved lives and he has demonstrated bravery beyond measure.

“I want to send my very best wishes to him and his family.”