Human remains found at recycling plant in Hartlepool

Police are investigating after human remains were discovered at a recycling plant in Hartlepool.

Employees at Tofts Farm Industrial Estate discovered a number of bones while working at the plant and police were called to the scene at 11.40am on Sunday.

The bones were examined by specialists and were confirmed as being human but further tests are being carried out to find out who they belong to and how they ended up at the plant.

The remains were found at the Biffa Waste Management site, on the industrial estate south of Seaton Carew and to the west of Seaton Common National Nature Reserve.

A Biffa spokesperson told The Independent: “Police were called after remains were found at the plant on Sunday, March 30. We are unable to comment on the investigation and the site remains closed until further notice.”

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, from Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET), said: “The investigation is in the very early stages and is extremely complex and sensitive due to the circumstances in which the remains have been found.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives and officers from departments across the force working at pace and conducting the investigation expeditiously to identify the remains, however this will take a considerable amount of time.

“There are numerous procedures to follow to identify the remains and to establish the circumstances surrounding how they came to be at the recycling plant.

“I understand how concerning this will be for those living within our community and the wider public. I know there will be families who have missing loved ones and worried about the remains, and I want to reassure you that if any relevant information comes to light, we will be in touch.”

The recycling plant has been closed since the discovery and will remain closed while a scene examination takes place.

Police urged anyone with concerns to call Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 055293.