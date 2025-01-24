Hugh Grant calls for criminal investigation into activities of The Sun publisher

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Hugh Grant has called for a new criminal investigation after the Duke of Sussex settled his High Court case with News Group Newspapers (NGN).

On Wednesday, it was announced that Harry had received an “unequivocal apology” from NGN after “serious intrusion” by The Sun, including unlawful activities by private investigators working for the paper.

In April, the High Court heard that Hollywood star Grant had settled his case against NGN because of the risk of a £10 million legal bill if his case went to trial.

Grant, who is part of the Hacked Off campaign group, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Well, obviously, in light of these findings, we think that the CPS and the police should launch a new criminal investigation into this.

“And that was, as I say, the aim of Prince Harry’s case, as I understand it, and certainly was my original aim in my case.

“And also, quite clearly now there should be Leveson Two. This is something that was repeatedly promised by the Labour Party in opposition to victims of press abuse over and over again, and now it suddenly seems to have disappeared from their priority list now that they’re in Government.”

Lord Tom Watson, former Labour deputy leader, also settled his claim this week as he was also offered a “full and unequivocal” apology and substantial damages for “unwarranted intrusion” into his private life during his time in government by the News Of The World.

Speaking outside the court, Lord Watson questioned whether the head of the Metropolitan Police, Sir Mark Rowley, would take action when he receives a dossier of information linked to the case.

Sir Mark was asked on LBC on Friday morning if there will be a criminal investigation into NGN.

He said: “There was a massive series of investigations done sort of a decade or so ago, finished more recently than that… many, many millions of pounds.

“Hundreds of officers have been involved for a long period of time. There were many prosecutions. Those investigations were closed.

“If they send us a bundle of material, we’ll reflect on that and make our judgment.

“Much of the material in the civil litigation actually came from those investigations and was requested through legal processes by the litigants.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has confirmed that a second-stage Leveson inquiry has already been ruled out.