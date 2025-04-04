For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A murder investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in broad daylight in a busy town centre.

The teenager suffered a serious neck injury after an attack in Ramsden Street, Huddersfield, at around 2.45pm, West Yorkshire Police said.

The 16-year-old later died in hospital from his injuries. A man, 20, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 22-year-old woman and 20-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The force has today warned of misinformation circulating on social media, specifically X, about the circumstances of the incident and the ethnicities of those involved.

Police have urged people not to speculate and said the stabbing was not gang related or linked to any “wider dispute between groups”.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck said: “This is a tragic incident where a young man has lost his life as a result of a knife injury.

“We have a team of dedicated detectives who are at the scene and investigating this fatal attack. Our initial investigations do indicate that it was an isolated incident, and local neighbourhood officers are carrying out reassurance patrols in the area.

“I want to thank witnesses who have come forward so far and would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that can help our enquiry to please come forward.”

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or going online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13250187301.