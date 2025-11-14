TikTok influencer avoids jail for supercar crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A TikTok influencer has avoided prison after crashing a supercar, then failing to appear in court for nearly a year.

Harrison Sullivan, who creates content under the name HSTikkyTokky, was driving “extremely fast” when he crashed in Surrey’s Virginia Water in March 2024.

Afterwards, he failed to turn up in court and instead spent 12 months in Thailand, Dubai and Spain, where he continued to make social media content, Staines Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday.

The 24-year-old was detained in Spain in August on unrelated matters, then brought back to the UK by police and arrested.

In October, he pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving and one of driving without insurance.

Sullivan was given a one-year suspended custodial sentence on Friday. He appeared in court wearing a grey prison tracksuit.

He has also been disqualified from driving for two years.

open image in gallery Sullivan was sentenced at Staines Magistrates’ Court ( PA Archive )

Several members of his family and friends joined him in court. They were warned to keep their phones switched off throughout the hearing.

Witnesses told police Sullivan was “in a supercar going extremely fast”, with one saying he was travelling at “at least 100mph or more” before the crash.

Data from the crashed McLaren indicated that Sullivan was travelling at 71mph in a 40mph zone at the moment of the crash, the court heard.

“It was going 30mph over the speed limit on a single carriageway in broad daylight with other road users,” said Kane Alexander, prosecuting.

open image in gallery Sullivan was interviewed by Louis Theroux for a Netflix documentary

The fitness influencer is reportedly set to appear in a Louis Theroux documentary for Netflix, exploring the impact of online misogyny on young boys.

In one viral clip, Theroux is seen reciting a previous remark Sullivan had made: “Call me racist, call me a misogynist, call me homophobic, call me a scammer – I’m all those things.”

Sullivan responded: “That’s my way of saying I don’t care. Say what you want about me, I am that, cool. I don’t care. And what?”

In a letter to the judge, Sullivan wrote: “Spreading a positive message and helping people less fortunate than myself, that’s what makes me the happiest.”

Sullivan will have an electronic tag for three months and is expected to complete 300 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation.

The prosecution has also applied for £18,049.47 to be paid to Surrey Police for a chartered flight to bring Sullivan back to the UK.

There will be a costs hearing at Staines Magistrates’ Court on 15 January.