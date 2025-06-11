Teenager destroyed six new-build houses while on a stolen JCB rampage

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A teenage boy drove a dumper truck into several new-build houses in Darlington, destroying six of them.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stole the JCB on 27 April this year and rammed the truck into seven unoccupied houses on Hurworth Moor.

A few days later on 2 May, he stole another dumper truck from a housing estate in Middleton St George but was caught after police arrived at the scene within 15 minutes.

He was arrested and questioned, before being charged with criminal damage, driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and two counts of aggravated vehicle taking.

As a result of his “mindless” actions, the potential tenants of the destroyed houses will now have to wait longer to move into their properties.

Footage of the incident was shared on social media

Appearing at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Friday 6 June, he pleaded guilty to all offences and is due to be sentenced on 27 June.

Chief Inspector Jim O’Connor, from Darlington Police, said: “This was utterly mindless vandalism which has caused extensive damage to much-needed new homes in Darlington.

“The boy is incredibly lucky not to have injured himself or other innocent members of the public during these incidents. His behaviour was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“A thorough investigation by officers in Darlington CID has resulted in the boy pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity. I hope he uses the time between now and his sentencing to reflect on his actions and the devastation he has caused.”

open image in gallery ( YouTube )

Councillor Matthew Roche, Darlington Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and housing, said: “We’d like to extend our thanks to Durham Police for bringing this investigation to a swift conclusion.

“The Neasham Road site is part of our ambitious programme to build hundreds of much-needed council homes and I am still devastated by the vandalism.

“There will be significant cost, although we are talking to our insurers. It also means there will be a delay in completing this phase of the building work, so potential tenants will have to wait longer for their new homes.

“Now that the investigation has come to a close, we will be undertaking an internal review.”