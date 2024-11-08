People smugglers who hid Afghan family in rubbish-filled van jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two people smugglers who tried to bring a family-of-five from Afghanistan into the country hidden in a rubbish-filled van have been jailed.

The youngest child was “extremely unwell and drifting in and out of consciousness” when the family were discovered by Border Force officers in Coquelles, in France, on August 27 2018.

Josh Mallaburn, 33, and Liam Cronin, 34, were convicted of assisting unlawful immigration transporting the family following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court in October.

The businessman and bricklayer from Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, were each sentenced to three years and three months’ imprisonment on Friday, six years after they committed the offences.

Sentencing the pair on Friday, Recorder Nicola Makanjuola said their offences threatened UK borders and that sentences for this crime were “heavy” and intended to deter others.

She said she had no doubt the “one-off incident” was for commercial gain, although there was no evidence how much the pair benefited financially.

The judge added that among the reasons she had reduced the sentences from four years in prison, was that the pair, who are both fathers, had had the proceedings “hanging over their heads for six years”.

They will serve half of their sentence in custody and half on licence.

The court also heard that the family involved in the incident were able to enter the UK and were granted asylum in 2022.

Reacting to the sentencing, Home Office criminal and financial investigations regional lead, Chris Foster, said the move sent a strong message to others considering getting involved in the trade.

“In the back of that van was a lot of fishing equipment and building equipment, they were held in pretty squalid and dangerous conditions,” he said.

“There was a real threat those people could have died in that van, if there had been an accident, they could have been seriously injured.

“It’s people like Mallaburn and Cronin preying on families like this, desperate people, and they are selling them a dream, it’s clearly done for monetary purposes.”

Mr Foster also said work continued to identify co-conspirators in the case and that he believed the Government’s new Border Security Command would make their approach “even more powerful”.

On changes seen so far, he said: “It’s early days, the structure is still being built.

“But what I have seen, we were already, in my opinion, working very hard, it’s more cohesive now I believe, I think we’re going to see some real successes with it.”