Home Alone-inspired drug dealer booby-trapped house with pipe bombs

A drug dealer who was inspired by the film Home Alone to booby-trap his house has been sent to prison for seven years.

Ian Claughton rigged his home, in the former pit village of Grimethorpe in South Yorkshire, with tripwires and home-made pipe bombs in order to protect his drugs business from would-be intruders.

About 100 houses had to be evacuated in May 2024 as police searched three neighbouring houses connected to Claughton and his ex-wife Lesley Claughton.

They found a series of traps as well as a home-made flamethrower, large quantities of cannabis, amphetamines and cash.

On Tuesday, Ian Claughton was jailed for seven years at Sheffield Crown Court by Judge Graham Reeds, who said he was “a drug dealer who used these weapons to protect (his) cannabis growing operation”.

Lesley Claughton was sentenced to 21 months in prison, suspended for two years.

open image in gallery Police found a home-made flamethrower at Ian Claughton’s house ( Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit/PA Wire )

Opening the trial to jurors last October, prosecutor Helen Chapman said: “If you are sitting there thinking that this sounds a little like the film Home Alone, then you would be correct.

“In fact that is precisely what Ian Claughton said he was aiming for when he told the police about these devices.”

When police entered one of the “heavily protected” houses they found a fishing wire running across the length of one of the rooms at knee height, attached to an electrical connector and a battery pack.

Ian Claughton told police the explosives were crow-scarers, used by farmers, which he had inserted into plastic piping and, in one instance, into a bag of paint.

Other devices found in the property consisted of banger fireworks inside piping, sealed with foam, and with wires and a coiled spring.

A stun gun was found behind a fridge-freezer and a homemade flame-thrower was discovered in a workshop.

open image in gallery Pipe bombs found at Ian Claughton’s home ( Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit/PA Wire )

Other weapons found at the properties included two high-powered air guns and a crossbow.

A large amount of cash was also discovered, including £27,000 sewn into a sofa.

Cannabis plants were found growing in two of the houses, including some in tents in hidden rooms.

Detectives from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit executed the warrants after Border Force found a package of imitation firearms ordered from China, addressed to Lesley Claughton.

The package was opened at Heathrow Airport and five small silver-and-black folding five-shot revolvers were found.

The court heard this was ordered by Ian Claughton using Lesley Claughton’s eBay account.

open image in gallery A sign at Ian Claughton's home ( Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit/PA Wire )

A three-day multi-agency operation saw dozens of residents evacuated as a 100-metre cordon was put in place in Grimethorpe while Army bomb squad experts were called in.

Ian Claughton, 60, pleaded guilty to bringing a realistic imitation firearm into the country, being concerned in the production of cannabis and two counts of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

He was convicted of three counts of possessing prohibited firearms, possession of criminal property and possession of explosive substances after a trial at Doncaster Crown Court.

He was cleared of a firearms charge relating to a stun gun.

Lesley Claughton, 59, was found guilty of bringing a realistic imitation firearm into the country, possessing class B drugs with intent to supply, possession of criminal property and being concerned in production of cannabis.

open image in gallery A crossbow was among the weapons found at the address ( Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit/PA Wire )

Detective Superintendent Al Burns, of the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “Ian Claughton is someone who was clearly involved in drugs offending to a very significant degree.

“He appears to have developed a siege mentality that saw him go to unusual and elaborate lengths to defend his home and its illicit contents from would-be intruders, drawing inspiration from Macaulay Culkin’s character in the popular Christmas film Home Alone.

“When he tried to import realistic-looking firearms from China, which were diligently intercepted by UK Border Force staff, we became involved and carried out raids on his addresses.

“The modified booby-trap devices officers found at his address, alongside an array of other weapons, had the appearance of home-made bombs and obviously caused us serious concerns, which were rightly met with an appropriate multi-agency response to safeguard the public until military experts could declare the scene safe.

“This caused significant disruption and concern in the local community over a number of days, and we hope all those affected can take some comfort and reassurance from seeing Claughton and his ex-partner being criminally held to account.”