UK drill rapper Digga D jailed for supplying cannabis

UK drill star Digga D has been sentenced to three years and 11 months’ imprisonment for supplying 45kg of cannabis after he was arrested on an Instagram livestream.

The 24-year-old musician, whose real name is Rhys Herbert, previously pleaded guilty to two charges relating to the importation and supply of the Class B drug.

Herbert, of Lonsdale Road in Notting Hill, London, was arrested near Lincoln on February 21 last year while livestreaming on Instagram.

During a two-day trial of issue, known as a Newton hearing, in December, prosecutors said Herbert played a role in supplying up to 60kg of cannabis, which he denied.

He appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday via video-link from HMP Wormwood Scrubs, where Judge Simon Hirst told him he was “satisfied” the rapper had been in possession of 50.65kg of cannabis and had sold at least 45kg for profit.

The judge was sure Herbert supplied drugs over a period of seven months between January 2023 and July 2023, and sentenced him to nearly four years – which he will spend up to half in custody.

The rapper, who previously told the court he had used the drug since he was 12 years old, has been in custody since he was arrested in February last year.

The judge told Herbert: “I am satisfied you were involved in supplying at least 45kg.

“It is agreed you had a significant role on the basis you expected significant financial advantage. On occasions others were involved in the operation of returning and collecting cannabis.

“The level of the offending is so serious that there must be a sentence of imprisonment.”

Prosecutor Aaron Dinnes told the sentencing hearing that Herbert had six convictions for 13 previous offences, which included possession of a blade and violent disorder.

James Scobie KC, defending Herbert, said: “This is absolutely a first offence in terms of drug supply.

“In respect of him as a dealer, this is not really a case of somebody who had a large number of people. It was a single occasion he directed one person to pick up some drugs, who happened to be a friend.

“He does not have a team, this is very much a one-man band.

“The defendant has been away now since February of last year. There is a very much positive side, legitimate side, to this young man’s life in respect of his work which is that of a performer and a writer to some degree of international notoriety and following.

“It is very, very sad and disappointing that he has had at the very least a year of his productive working life behind bars.

“He’s not a danger to the public, he’s actually a contributor to the public.”

The court heard a letter from Herbert’s mother suggested that since being in custody, her son had been reading the Bible daily and was “remorseful for what he had done”.

Detective Constable Jacob Saville, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “Rhys Herbert has already admitted to his role in the importation and supply of large quantities of cannabis; now a judge has reviewed all of the evidence and determined he played a significant role in this operation.

“As soon as we became aware of the various messages and information held on Herbert’s phone, detectives began to compile a wealth of evidence that proved his involvement was irrefutable.

“Drugs and the associated criminality they bring devastates communities and we will continue to identify and arrest those responsible who engage in this activity.”