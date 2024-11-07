Man previously charged with ‘dognapping’ pleads not guilty to burglary

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man said to be the first person charged with “dognapping” has denied the more serious charge of burglary after a dog was stolen and a woman left seriously hurt.

Julian Mead, 40, is accused of taking a dog on October 1 after emergency services were called to Bells Lane in Cinderhill, Nottingham, shortly before 9.30pm where a woman was found with serious injuries.

The defendant, of Welstead Avenue in Aspley, Nottingham, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon – namely a hammer – and burglary, which replaced the charge of dognapping after the latter was withdrawn.

He pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital but Nottinghamshire Police said her injuries were “not life-threatening” and the dog, a British bulldog called Winnie, was reported missing later from an adjacent property.

Last month, the force said Mead was charged with taking a dog so as to keep it from the person with lawful control, or “dognapping”, and that this was the first such charge since the Pet Abduction Act (2024) came into force in August.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, while burglary is punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Mead, who wore a prison-issue grey sweatshirt, appeared in court by video link from HMP Nottingham and spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas.

Judge Stuart Rafferty KC remanded the defendant in custody until his trial on March 24 at the same court.