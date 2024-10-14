Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Football supporter admits offensive Hillsborough post after fan’s death

Richard Crisp posted the message on X, formerly Twitter, following the death of West Brom fan Mark Townsend at Hillsborough stadium on September 28.

Dave Higgens
Monday 14 October 2024 09:50
A football supporter has admitted posting an offensive social media message referencing the Hillsborough disaster (Peter Byrne/PA)
A football supporter has admitted posting an offensive social media message referencing the Hillsborough disaster in the wake of the death of an opposing fan during a match.

Richard Crisp posted the message on X, formerly Twitter, following the death of West Brom fan Mark Townsend at Hillsborough stadium, in Sheffield, on September 28.

Sheffield Wednesday fan Crisp, 55, appeared at the city’s magistrates’ court on Monday where he admitted sending communications of an indecent or offensive nature.

Magistrates heard that one of the posts said: “Another one to add to the Leppings Lane tally. What are we at now 98? When we get to 100 we’ll have a party. Up the Owls.”

Prosecutors said this was a reference to the 97 people who died following the crush at the Leppings Lane end of the ground in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Crisp, of Lennox Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, was bailed ahead of his sentencing on January 24.

