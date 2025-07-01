Rapist who abused girls as young as six jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A rapist who groomed and abused eight girls including one as young as six over the course of 16 years has been jailed for 13 years.

Gary MacPherson was found guilty of 22 charges, including rape, on May 12 following a trial at the High Court in Paisley.

He committed the offences between 2005 and 2022 at various locations including at his former home in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

The prosecution led evidence from the victims, which they said detailed a pattern of offending behaviour by MacPherson as he tried to gain their trust.

Prosecutors said MacPherson kitted his home out with things that children enjoy including a trampoline, a cinema room, a hot tub, pool and various pets.

He lured in one of the victims after sending her messages about his dog Bonnie on social media.

The youngest child was six when the abuse began.

MacPherson, 58, was given an extended sentence of 17 years comprising 13 years in custody and four years of supervision upon release when he was sentenced at the High Court in Paisley on Tuesday, the Crown Office said.

Fiona Kirkby, procurator fiscal for High Court sexual offences, said: “Gary MacPherson inflicted unimaginable trauma as he systematically moved from victim to victim.

“The evidence led by our specialist prosecutor demonstrated a clear pattern of grooming behaviour that allowed him to gain access to these children.

“It is thanks to them reporting their experiences that MacPherson will now face the consequences of his depraved actions while also protecting others from harm.

“This prosecution sends a clear message to those who commit this type of offending – you cannot hide from justice, and we will do everything within our power to ensure you are held accountable.

“I would urge anyone affected by sexual abuse to report it, regardless of how long ago it took place.

“You will be listened to and supported as we seek to protect communities in Scotland by prosecuting those responsible.”

Prosecutors said MacPherson, of Saltcoats in North Ayrshire, told several of the victims not to tell anyone about the abuse as they would get him into trouble.

The offending also included stalking behaviour and taking pictures of the girls without their consent.

MacPherson’s name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Non-harassment orders, banning him from contacting or attempting to contact seven of the victims, were also granted for an indefinite period, the Crown Office said.

Detective Inspector Euan McMillan said: “MacPherson is an abusive individual who subjected his victims to a prolonged period of abuse, showing an utter disregard for the impact this would have on them.

“We acknowledge how difficult it can be for victims of sexual abuse to come forward and I hope this outcome provides them with some sense of closure.

“I would also like to thank my team of officers whose perseverance and dedication has ensured MacPherson has been brought to justice.

“We continue to be committed to bringing all perpetrators of sexual abuse to justice. Time is no barrier to our inquiries.

“I would urge anyone who wishes to report a sexual crime, regardless of when it happened, to contact us so we can conduct a thorough and professional investigation.”