Harry’s appeal against High Court security ruling to begin

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The latest stage of the Duke of Sussex’s challenge over the level of security he is given when he is in the UK will start at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

Harry took legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.

The High Court was told that the decision was made as a result of a change in the duke’s “status” after he stopped being a “full-time working member of the royal family”.

In a judgment in February last year, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected the duke’s case and concluded Ravec’s approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair.

Harry’s appeal against the ruling is scheduled to be heard on April 8 and 9 at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

His lawyers previously told the High Court that he was “singled out” and treated “less favourably” in Ravec’s decision, arguing a failure to carry out a risk analysis and fully consider the impact of a “successful attack” on him meant the approach to his protection was “unlawful and unfair”.

The Government argued Ravec was entitled to conclude the duke’s protection should be “bespoke” and considered on a “case-by-case” basis.

The judges hearing the appeal, Sir Geoffrey Vos, Lord Justice Bean, and Lord Justice Edis said that the parties’ opening submissions and arguments related to “non-confidential facts” will be held in open court, which can be attended by the press and the public.

But parts of the hearing that concern “confidential facts” will be held in private, meaning the press and public cannot attend.

Giving reasons for the decision, they said: “Some of the evidence in this case, which is being placed before the Court of Appeal, has been agreed between the parties to be highly confidential.

“That evidence relates to security arrangements and threat levels, and assessments for the claimant and other public figures.

“It is obvious that such material would be of interest to anyone wishing to harm a person within the scope of the security arrangements, and that publicising it would risk jeopardising the effectiveness of those arrangements.”

The hearing, which will also be livestreamed, is due to begin at 10.30am.