Bargain Hunt expert admits failing to report art sales to Hezbollah financier

A BBC Bargain Hunt art expert has admitted failing to report a series of high-value art sales to a man suspected of financing militant group Hezbollah.

Oghenochuko Ojiri, 53, pleaded guilty to eight offences under section 21A of the Terrorism Act 2000 during a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The art dealer, who has also appeared on the BBC’s Antiques Road Trip, was charged with failing to disclose information about transactions in the regulated art market sector between October 2020 and December 2021.

Lyndon Harris, prosecuting, said Ojiri sold artwork to Nazem Ahmad, a man designated by US authorities as a suspected financier for the Lebanese organisation.

“At the time of the transactions, Mr Ojiri knew Mr Ahmad had been sanctioned in the US,” Mr Harris told the court.

“Mr Ojiri accessed news reports about Mr Ahmad’s designation and engaged in discussions with others about his designation.”

“There is one discussion where Mr Ojiri is party to a conversation where it is apparent a lot of people have known for years about his terrorism links.”

Mr Harris said Ojiri “dealt with Mr Ahmad directly, negotiated the sales of artwork and congratulated him on those sales”.

US prosecutors say Mr Ahmad was a “major Hezbollah financial donor” who used high-value art and diamonds to launder money and fund the group.

He is accused of evading terrorism sanctions by using front companies to acquire more than 160 million dollars (£120 million) in artwork and diamond services.

Following the introduction of new money laundering regulations in January 2020 that brought the art market under HMRC supervision, Ojiri is said to have discussed the changes with a colleague, indicating awareness of the rules.

The court heard the total value of the artwork sold was around £140,000.

“They are not sham transactions – the art was sent to Dubai, the UAE, or Beirut,” Mr Harris added.

Ojiri, of Brent, North London, has appeared on a number of BBC shows – including Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip.

He described himself as “absolutely obsessed” with collecting contemporary art in a BBC Q&A.

He has previously worked as an auctioneer and is known for championing African and European contemporary art.

District Judge Briony Clarke granted bail but ordered Ojiri to surrender his passport and not to apply for international travel documents.

Sentencing will take place at the Old Bailey on June 6.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment.

Gavin Irwin, mitigating, told the court: “He is not a flight risk.

“The fact that he is here – he has left the UK and has always returned knowing he may be charged with offences – he will be here on the next occasion.”

Hezbollah is a Shia Islamist political and militant group based in Lebanon, backed by Iran and known for its armed resistance against Israel.

In the UK, the entire organisation – both its military and political wings – has been banned as a terrorist group since 2019.