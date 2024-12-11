Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nightclub bouncer denies raping woman close to Heaven venue

Morenikeji Adewole, 47, is accused of carrying out a ‘predatory’ attack on the woman near the popular club in central London last month.

George Lithgow
Wednesday 11 December 2024 07:58 EST
The famous London club has operated for more than 40 years (Hannah McKay/PA)
The famous London club has operated for more than 40 years (Hannah McKay/PA) (PA Archive)

A nightclub bouncer has denied raping a woman close to a popular venue.

Morenikeji Adewole, 47, is accused of carrying out a “predatory” attack on the woman near the Heaven nightclub in central London in the early hours of November 1.

Staff allegedly ignored her efforts to report the incident, the Metropolitan Police said previously.

The venue was closed down by Westminster City Council after the incident on public safety grounds, but has since been allowed to reopen under strict conditions.

The famous Charing Cross venue has operated for more than 40 years.

Adewole, of Dunlop Close, Dartford, appeared in the dock at Southwark Crown Court dressed in black, where he denied the charge.

Judge Justin Cole commented that the alleged assault was “said to be a predatory rape”.

Adewole was remanded into custody, and his trial will begin next year.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in