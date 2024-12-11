Nightclub bouncer denies raping woman close to Heaven venue

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A nightclub bouncer has denied raping a woman close to a popular venue.

Morenikeji Adewole, 47, is accused of carrying out a “predatory” attack on the woman near the Heaven nightclub in central London in the early hours of November 1.

Staff allegedly ignored her efforts to report the incident, the Metropolitan Police said previously.

The venue was closed down by Westminster City Council after the incident on public safety grounds, but has since been allowed to reopen under strict conditions.

The famous Charing Cross venue has operated for more than 40 years.

Adewole, of Dunlop Close, Dartford, appeared in the dock at Southwark Crown Court dressed in black, where he denied the charge.

Judge Justin Cole commented that the alleged assault was “said to be a predatory rape”.

Adewole was remanded into custody, and his trial will begin next year.