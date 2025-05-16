Just Stop Oil activists free after ‘unprecedented disruption’ plan at Heathrow

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A group of Just Stop Oil (JSO) protesters have been sentenced after they were convicted for their plan to cause “unprecedented disruption” at Heathrow Airport.

Activists, said to be participating as part of a wider international campaign, were found with angle grinders and glue and arrested at the airport on Wednesday July 24 last year.

The nine activists appearing at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday were sentenced for conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

The defendants had either already served the time they were sentenced to or were handed suspended sentences.

Judge Hannah Duncan said: “No breach of the perimeter fence occurred. No disruption at all occurred. No actual harm was caused.”

The court heard that seven individuals in two separate groups were stopped by police close to the perimeter fence at Heathrow Airport at around 9am on the day of the incident.

Emma Fielding, prosecuting, said they arrived at the airport carrying rucksacks.

Items found included angle grinders, safety glasses, high-visibility orange vests, super glue, cable ties, and ear plugs or ear defenders.

“The Crown’s case in relation to those defendants is that they were intending to cut their way through the perimeter fence in the two separate groups so to make two separate cut points in the fence, and to enter the airport,” Ms Fielding said.

She added that the defendants “entered into a plan to cause unprecedented disruption to Heathrow Airport” and it was an action that was part of a wider international campaign known as Roads to Runways.

Ms Fielding said the group were planning to go on to a taxiway if they had the opportunity to do so and to use the glue or cable ties to attach themselves to one another or to objects on the ground.

The prosecutor said they intended that their actions would cause Heathrow Airport to “come to a standstill”.

The nine defendants appearing at Isleworth Crown Court were Sally Davidson, 37, Adam Beard, 56, Luke Elson, 32, Luke Watson, 35, Sean O’Callaghan, 30, Hannah Schafer, 61, Rosa Hicks, 29, William Goldring, 27, and Rory Wilson, 26.

Wilson pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

All of the defendants, except Schafer and Wilson, were ordered to pay £2,000 each towards the costs of the trial.

– Wilson, of Addison Road, Guildford, was sentenced to 10 months and he has already served the term required– Watson, of The Street, Manuden, Essex, was sentenced to 15 months and he has already served the term required– Elson, of Bundocks Walk, London, was sentenced to 12 months and he has served in excess of the term required– Beard, of Stanton Road, Stroud, was sentenced to 12 months and has already served the term required– O’Callaghan, of Old London Road, Mickleham, Surrey, was sentenced to 11 months suspended for two years plus 120 hours of unpaid work– Davidson, of Easton Street, Portland, Dorset, and Schafer, of Tanygroes, Ceredigion, were sentenced to 12 months suspended for two years plus 180 hours of unpaid work– Hicks, of Wharf Hill, Winchester, was sentenced to 15 months and she has already served the time required– Goldring, of Drayton Road, London, was sentenced to 15 months suspended for two years plus 150 hours of unpaid work

It was clear that airports were going to be the target for climate protesters in 2024, Judge Duncan said in her sentencing remarks.

She said meetings and recruitment drives took place.

“The phrase ‘unprecedented disruption’ featured in the promotion and explanation for this campaign. The assertion by some of you during the trial that this is nothing but hyperbole and only minor disruption was the aim is dishonest and disingenuous,” the judge said.

Judge Duncan told the defendants they treated their trial as an “extension of the protest”, adding: “A courtroom is not a street or a town square, and it is run at considerable cost.

“It’s where allegations of crimes are tried, where often the most vulnerable people in society find themselves as defendants or as witnesses.

“Victims of crime sadly have to wait a long time for their cases to be heard, to receive justice for the wrongs that have been done to them before they can move on.

“There are women and children who have been abused, sexually assaulted or raped who are waiting for courtrooms.

“You used one for seven weeks.

“Some of you dragging it out as much as you could at every opportunity, lying about your actions and intentions that day all to get more publicity.

“It does not add a single day to your sentence but it demonstrates your lack of remorse until now and it exposes the lie of accountability.”

Raj Chada, head of criminal defence at Hodge Jones & Allen, who mitigated at the sentencing, said: “It is only right that none of these defendants will face any further time in prison.

“There was no actual disruption in this case.

“The defendants acted to highlight the real threat to our humanity, and our clients seek action to prevent that catastrophe.”

Chief Superintendent Ian Howells, from the Metropolitan Police’s Aviation Policing Command, said: “Last year, Just Stop Oil threatened a summer of disruption and the Met worked with police forces across the country to make sure this didn’t happen and that no members of the public were put at risk as a result of their activity.

“The reckless actions of this particular group would have not only put their own lives and the lives of others in danger, but caused havoc at Heathrow Airport, bringing flights to a standstill.

“There is a clear distinction between peaceful protest and the criminal activity that this group sought to carry out.

“This kind of action will not be tolerated and the Met will continue to work with all our partners to protect the public, prevent disruption to Londoners and those visiting our city and bring offenders to justice.

“Today’s result is a clear example of this, and a reminder to anyone tempted to carry out similar actions that they will face the full force of the law.”