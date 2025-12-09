Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two men charged over Heathrow ‘pepper-spray’ incident which sparked huge armed police response

Two men have been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of administering a noxious substance

Harriette Boucher
Tuesday 09 December 2025 05:54 EST
Armed police arrest man and hunt for suspects after 'pepper spray' incident at Heathrow Airport

Two men have been charged with robbery and administering a noxious substance after an incident at Heathrow airport on Sunday.

Tyrone Richards, 31, and Anton Clarke-Butcher, 24, have each been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of administering a noxious substance, HM Courts and Tribunal Service staff said.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Police said it had arrested two more people in relation to the incident.

Police were called to Terminal 3 at 8.11am on Sunday after receiving reports that a number of people had been injured by a noxious substance.

More follows...

