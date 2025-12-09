For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two men have been charged with robbery and administering a noxious substance after an incident at Heathrow airport on Sunday.

Tyrone Richards, 31, and Anton Clarke-Butcher, 24, have each been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of administering a noxious substance, HM Courts and Tribunal Service staff said.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Police said it had arrested two more people in relation to the incident.

Police were called to Terminal 3 at 8.11am on Sunday after receiving reports that a number of people had been injured by a noxious substance.

