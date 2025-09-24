Man arrested over cyber attack that caused Heathrow airport flight chaos

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man in his forties has been arrested over an alleged cyber attack which caused disruption at Heathrow and other major airports over the weekend.

The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) said the suspect was held in West Sussex on Tuesday on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences and released on conditional bail.

The alleged cyber attack saw major European airports thrown into chaos over the weekend as thousands faced delays and cancellations.

open image in gallery Passengers due to fly from Heathrow’s Terminal 4 said they were met with queues, delays and confusion ( PA )

Deputy director Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit, said: “Although this arrest is a positive step, the investigation into this incident is in its early stages and remains ongoing.

“Cyber crime is a persistent global threat that continues to cause significant disruption to the UK.

“Alongside our partners here and overseas, the NCA is committed to reducing that threat in order to protect the British public.”

The alleged attack affected Collins Aerospace – a firm that works for several airlines at multiple airports across the world – and saw check-in and boarding systems disrupted at London Heathrow, Brussels and Berlin airports.

open image in gallery People at Heathrow Terminal 4 after flights were delayed and cancelled at airports ( PA )

Disruption began on Friday night and continued throughout Saturday and into Sunday, with flights cancelled or delayed as the impacted airlines had to carry out check-in and boarding operations manually.

Passengers due to fly from Heathrow’s Terminal 4 said they were met with queues, delays and confusion as to whether they would be able to make their planned trips.

Brussels Airport saw 50 outbound flights cancelled on Sunday, and nearly another 140 on Monday.

Airlines were left “furious”, reported The Independent’s Simon Calder, as the attack left them responsible for rebooking travel and arranging food and accommodation for disrupted passengers.