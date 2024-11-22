Heart attack postpones death by dangerous driving sentencing of woman, 70

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 70-year-old woman who killed a baby outside a hospital by hitting her with her car has had her sentencing postponed after she suffered a suspected heart attack.

Bridget Carole Curtis, of Begelly, Pembrokeshire, was to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Friday for causing the death by dangerous driving of eight-month-old Mabli Cariad Hall.

But Judge Geraint Walters heard she had suffered a suspected heart attack in the morning and the sentencing could no longer go ahead.

Mabli was in her pram outside Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, when the crash happened on June 21 2023.

Judge Walters scheduled a hearing for December 5, when a new sentencing date will be set.

She was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and later transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, where she died in the early hours of June 25.

In a statement issued through Dyfed-Powys Police when Curtis was charged, Mabli’s family described the past year as “the most horrendous time of our lives”.

They said: “Every day is a day of pain for us, even now, but as parents we still have to give the love and support our other children need as they are still trying to come to terms with losing their baby sister.”

They thanked the police for their work on the case, and the 2Wish charity for helping them as a family.

An inquest opening in July last year heard that Mabli died from severe traumatic brain injuries.