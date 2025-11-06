For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A driver who murdered a “Good Samaritan” when he ploughed his car into the middle of a wedding brawl before stabbing the groom, has been jailed.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Hassan Jhangur, 25, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 26 years.

Mr Justice Morris told him: “This was a deliberate and senseless act of hot-headed and wanton violence resulting in the tragic death of Chris Marriott and life-changing consequences for many others.”

Jhangur hit five people with his Seat Ibiza when he arrived at his sister’s wedding reception, where a fight had broken out between the two families in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on December 27 2023.

Jhangur, the bride's brother, first drove into the father of the rival Khan family, who was standing in the street, throwing him over the vehicle's bonnet, his trial heard earlier this year.

He then crashed into a group of four people, including Mr Marriott, 46, who was out for a post-Christmas walk with his family and had stopped to help one of Jhangur's sisters as she was lying in the road.

Hassan Jhangur hit five people with his Seat Ibiza

Jhangur, who worked as a food delivery driver, was found guilty of murdering Mr Marriott by a jury in July – a year after another set of jurors failed to reach any verdicts in his trial.

During the trial jurors heard devout Christian Mr Marriott was killed and the three others were injured, including off-duty midwife Alison Norris and Jhangur's own mother and sister when Jhangur crashed into them.

The defendant then got out of the car and stabbed his new brother-in-law, Hasan Khan, several times.

The court heard he later told officers at the police station: "That's why you don't mess with the Jhangurs."

He was cleared of attempting to murder Hasan Khan, but guilty of wounding, and convicted of four charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan.

His father, Mohammed Jhangur, 57, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice after he concealed a knife.

open image in gallery Undated family handout issued by South Yorkshire Police of Bryony Marriott (left) and Chris Marriott (right). Chris Marriott, 46, was helping a woman called Nafeesa Jhangur when they were both driven over by a Seat Ibiza car driven by Ms Jhangur’s brother, Hassan Jhangur, 24, Sheffield Crown Court has heard. ( PA Media )

Prosecutor Jason Pitter KC told the jury at the opening of the trial, the "public spirit" of Mr Marriott and Ms Norris "brought them unwittingly into the midst of a family dispute", which had spilled out into the street.

Mr Pitter said a wedding between Amaani Jhangur and Hasan Khan, which had taken place that morning, “appears to have been at the heart of the tension”.

He told jurors an issue arose over the timing and location of the wedding and escalated to Amaani falling out with her own mother and sisters, and none of her family ultimately attended the wedding at the mosque.

The court heard that when Amaani was at the Khan family home in College Court later, her mother Ambreen Jhangur and sister Nafeesa Jhangur arrived, and an increasingly “unpleasant” argument in the street escalated into violence, and led to Nafeesa Jhangur being rendered unconscious.

Mr Marriott, who was out with his family on a post-Christmas walk, saw Nafessa Jhangur lying in the road and decided, "fatefully", to see whether he could help, while his wife and children returned home.

Ms Norris, who was also out walking with her partner and children, did the same thing.

The court heard Jhangur had been told about his sister being injured, and arrived at the scene in a Seat Ibiza, driving into Hasan Khan's father, Riasat Khan, who was standing in the middle of the road talking to a 999 call operator.

The Seat then hit a group of four people in the road - Nafeesa Jhangur, Ambreen Jhangur, Ms Norris and Mr Marriott - before coming to a stop in a nearby front garden.

Mr Pitter said Jhangur got out of the car while the engine was still running and stabbed Hasan Khan multiple times to the left side of his head and to his chest, with a knife he had taken with him.