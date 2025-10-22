Teenage boy who killed Harvey Willgoose during school lunch break named in court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 15-year-old boy who murdered teenager Harvey Willgoose at a school in Sheffield has been named for the first time.

A judge lifted a ban on naming Mohammed Umar Khan ahead of his sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.

Khan took a hunting knife to school and stabbed Harvey, 15, in the heart in front of horrified children.

The boy was found guilty of murder in August and is due to be sentenced by the trial judge, Ms Justice Ellenbogen.

She said on Wednesday that Khan will be sentenced to a “significant minimum term” of imprisonment.

She described the murder as “a serious crime carried out by one pupil against another on school property”.

open image in gallery Mohammed Umar Khan has been named as Harvey Willgoose’s killer ( South Yorkshire Police )

She also said that the “public will wish to know the identity of those who commit such serious offences”, and said that Khan’s age was not a sufficient reason for him to remain anonymous.

The jury in Khan’s trial was shown CCTV footage of the incident, which showed how he stabbed Harvey twice.

One of those blows cut through one of his ribs and pierced his heart.

Jurors heard how Khan told All Saints’s headteacher Sean Pender immediately after the stabbing: “I’m not right in the head. My mum doesn’t look after me right.”

The school’s assistant head, Morgan Davis, took the knife off the defendant and heard him say “you know I can’t control it”, which the teacher took to be a reference to his anger issues, given previous incidents of violent behaviour at school.

open image in gallery The jury was told how Harvey and Khan fell out five days before the murder ( Family handout )

The jury was told how Harvey and Khan fell out following an incident in the school five days before the fatal stabbing, on 29 January.

On that day, Khan tried to intervene in an altercation involving two other boys and had to be restrained by a teacher.

When he claimed one of these boys had a knife, a lockdown was declared and police were called, although no weapon was found.

Harvey was not at school that day and stayed off for the rest of the week, texting his father: “Am not going in that school while people have knives.”

Over the weekend before the stabbing, Harvey and Khan fell out on social media, with each siding with a different boy involved in the lockdown incident.

When Khan returned to school on 3 February, he was asked by Mr Davis whether he had anything he should not and said he did not.

open image in gallery Harvey with his father Mark – the family have been campaigning against knife crime since the murder ( Family handout )

The jury heard about a series of encounters between Harvey and Khan that morning before the defendant pulled out the knife and used it just after the start of the lunch break, which began at 12.10pm.

The court was shown images and video found on the defendant’s phone, which captured him posing with knives and other weapons, and was told how he had used search terms relating to weapons on the internet.

Khan told the court that he decided to carry a knife for protection as he feared other teenagers who he believed were carrying weapons.

His barrister, Gul Nawaz Hussain KC, told the jury that the defendant “snapped” after years of bullying and “an intense period of fear at school”.

Since Harvey’s death, his family have campaigned against knife crime, with a particular focus on getting knife arches into schools.

Harvey’s parents, Mark and Caroline, watched from the back row of the public gallery as the sentencing got underway on Wednesday.

Also present were other family members, including Harvey’s sister Sophie.

Khan’s family sat in the front row of the gallery, which looks down on the courtroom at Sheffield Crown Court.

Khan wore a waterproof black hoodie in the glass-fronted dock, and he was flanked by three security guards and an intermediary.