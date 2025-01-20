Man who took part in Hartlepool and Sunderland disorder jailed for six years

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A father-of-three who attacked police at two outbreaks of widespread disorder over the summer has been jailed for six years.

Ashley Wilkinson, 35, has since spoken to a prison imam and come to accept that the right-wing videos he watched online were “nothing more than propaganda”, Newcastle Crown Court was told.

Wilkinson, of James Street South, Murton, County Durham, admitted a charge of violent disorder for his part in the violence which occurred in Hartlepool on July 31, during which he hurled missiles at police and hit their shields with a baton.

Two days later, he committed riot by repeatedly attacking the police lines in Sunderland, throwing a fencing support and a beer keg at officers.

He says now that the videos were nothing more than propaganda and fear-mongering Tony Cornberg, defending

He also threw a brick at officers who were lined up to protect a mosque in the city.

The court heard how officers were injured, with four requiring hospital treatment after the Sunderland disorder, businesses were wrecked and ordinary members of the public left in fear.

When Wilkinson also attended a planned protest in Newcastle which failed to materialise, officers found he was carrying a riot kit comprising fishing wire, firelighters, ball bearings, goggles and a mask.

Wilkinson admitted a charge of violent disorder for his offending in Hartlepool and admitted the more serious offence of riot for what he did in Sunderland.

Tony Cornberg, defending, said Wilkinson had suffered from sleep problems which affected his mental health and he could stay up for 48 hours consuming right-wing material online.

Since being held on remand, the defendant has engaged with the counter-terror specialists Prevent and, at their suggestion, had met the prison imam to learn more about Islam which had turned his views around, the court heard.

Mr Cornberg said a lack of sleep may have led to Wilkinson feeling paranoia and came to accept what he heard from “well-spoken” and “well-educated” right-wing commentators online.

“He says now that the videos were nothing more than propaganda and fear-mongering,” Mr Cornberg said.

“His issue seems to have a lot to do with authority and conspiracy rather than a hatred of a people, race or religion, per se.”

Judge Tim Gittins jailed Wilkinson for six years for the offences of violent disorder and riot and said he had brought “shame” to Sunderland and Hartlepool.

He said Wilkinson had been “consumed by misinformation”.

“It does not in the end justify what you were doing, and never could, but I accept that you were being led astray rather than being a leader,” the judge said.