Woman killed and two injured after crash between London bus and car

A woman has been killed and three people were injured after a crash involving a car and a bus in northwest London.

Pictures from the scene showed the damage to the front of a bus and a car wedged into a hedgerow after the collision in Bessborough Road, Harrow at around 9.20pm on Monday.

A woman in her 40s, died at the scene, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said

A child was reported to be among two people rushed to hospital for treatment. Another pedestrian was discharged at the scene.

Police said the conditions of those injured are not life-threatening, in an update on Tuesday morning.

open image in gallery Shopping bags and a cricket bat were strewn across the scene ( UKNIP )

The driver of the car stopped at scene and he was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

A mother and her child had been on a shopping trip when the collision occurred, neighbours said.

An initialled cricket bat and a school bag were left strewn at the scene.

open image in gallery Police said two people were injured aswell in the collision ( UKNIP )

The impact completely shattered the front windscreen of the 395 bus, which runs from Westway Cross Retail Park to Harrow.

A London Ambulance spokesman said: “We treated four patients at the scene before taking two patients to a major trauma centre and discharging one patient at the scene.

“Very sadly, despite best efforts of our crews, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident, including drivers with dashcam footage, to contact police on 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC quoting CAD 7193/24FEB25. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.