Security guard ‘in trouble with mum’ after stealing £11k of clothes from Harrods

A security guard is “in trouble with his mum” after stealing clothes worth more than £11,000 from Harrods.

Abdishakur Osman previously pleaded guity to stealing items worth £11,753 from his employer on 15 June 2023.

On Wednesday, Thames Magistrates’ Court heard that Osman had been working as a security guard at Harrods Studio at the time of the theft.

According to Harrods’ website, Harrods Studio, in north London’s Islington, creates images and descriptions for the luxury department store’s online shop.

It deals with up to 3,000 products a week “from fairy tale ball gowns, food and fine jewellery to homewares, handbags and Harrods teddy bears”.

Defence lawyer Alex Darke told the hearing the theft had been “spur of the moment” and there “wasn’t a lot of planning involved”.

However, district judge Susan Holdham rejected that claim.

open image in gallery The court heard the theft was ‘financially motivated’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

Osman, 22, of Meesons Lane in Grays, Thurrock, did not want his mother to discover the stolen goods at their house and so his friend sold them, Ms Darke said.

“He’s in trouble with his mum, judge,” she added.

Opening the facts of the case, prosecutor Ola Herbert said: “Stock had gone missing in July 2023 that was returned by the defendant.

“That caused his employers to make further inquiries and they found in June 2023, after having carried out a stock check, they discover that over £11,000 of clothing had gone missing between June 14 2023 and June 15 2023.”

She said that on both occasions around £11,000 worth of clothing had been taken, but items stolen in the second theft had not been recovered.

The court heard the business student could be seen in CCTV footage “browsing the stock room” and placing items in bags before taking them outside.

“You can see him selecting each item and bagging them up,” the prosecutor said.

The court heard there were “problems at home” for Osman and the theft had been “financially motivated”.

Addressing the defendant, who wore a light grey tracksuit, the judge said: “As far as I’m aware, you have not been in any trouble since.

“Having said that, this is the theft of £11,753 worth of goods belonging to Harrods.

“What makes it more serious is that you were actually employed as a security guard there to guard, to protect these items, and you, in gross breach of trust, stole them yourself.

“I also find it very difficult to believe that this was caused entirely by your desire to help your mother pay rent,” the judge said before sentencing Osman to nine months’ imprisonment.