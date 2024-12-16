For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman who was killed in a triple shooting in Harlesden has been named by police as 46-year-old Michelle Sadio while another victim fights for his life.

Describing the incident as a “heinous act of violence”, the Metropolitan Police said officers were called at around 9.15pm on Saturday night to Gifford Road in Brent.

Local residents told of seeing “bodies on the ground” and hearing “a lot of crying and screaming” amid the “pandemonium”.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification has not taken place, but police say they are confident the victim is Michelle.

Two men, both in their 30s were also injured. One is in hospital in a critical condition while the second man’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

There have been no arrests and an investigation into the shooting continues, the force added.

open image in gallery A police tent at the scene on Gifford Road in Brent ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

A neighbour, who lives on Gifford Road, said people had been at a wake in a nearby church at the time of the fatal shooting.

“People came out of the church, they were at a wake and they saw the bodies on the ground,” they said. “I heard a lot of crying and screaming.”

Another local resident, who also did not wish to be named, said he was inside the River of Life Elim Pentecostal Church on Gifford Road, which is behind the police cordon, on Saturday night, when someone came into the church to say there had been a shooting. He described the scene outside as “pandemonium”.

A different resident of Gifford Road said: “My daughter came though the door 10 minutes before it happened.

“My son thought there were fireworks, then I heard my neighbour screaming and I realised there was a shooting.

“It’s crazy, it’s sad. It’s scary, it does not feel safe.

“I’ve lived here since 2008 and I’ve never heard anything like this before.”

She added the victim did not live in the area.

A resident of Creukhorne Road said they heard five gun shots in a row on Saturday night.

Superintendent Tony Josephs, from the North West Command Unit which covers Brent, said: “This is a truly shocking incident that has left a woman dead and two others injured, and I understand the concern this will cause the local community and those across London.

“I want to reassure people that a team of experienced detectives are already working at pace to piece together the events of last night and identify whoever was responsible for this heinous act of violence.

“If you were in or around Gifford Road at the time of the shooting, or have any information about who was responsible, please get in contact with us. A family has been left devastated and we need to work together to provide them with answers.”

