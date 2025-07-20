Urgent manhunt after reports woman was sexually assaulted in west London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have launched a manhunt after a woman in her thirties was reported to have been sexually assaulted while walking home near a London Tube station.

The victim was followed by a man as she walked past Hammersmith Tube station, located in west London, at around 3.40am on Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The man, who is then said to have caught up with the woman, sexually assaulted her before running towards Hammersmith Broadway.

Police are now looking to speak to the man in the CCTV in connection with the incident. He was wearing a black North Face jacket, black trousers and white trainers at the time of the alleged assault and is approximately 5ft 8in to 6ft tall.

Police are looking to speak to this man after an incident last Sunday ( Met Police )

Following the reported incident, he was then captured running along Park Road towards Browning Avenue before officers eventually lost sight of him as he headed in the direction of a residential area.

Detective Superintendent Lucy O’Connor, leading the Met’s investigation, said: “Women and girls should be safe to walk the streets of London without being attacked. That is why we need to identify a man in connection with this incident and are now asking the public to help.

“If you were in the area on the morning of Sunday, 18 May or if you recognise the man in the footage, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with relevant information is urged to call 101 providing the reference 01/7513051/25 or message @MetCC on X.