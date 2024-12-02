Trial of former London’s Burning actor for sex offences delayed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The trial of former London’s Burning actor John Alford for sex offences involving two alleged victims has been delayed.

The 53-year-old, who first found fame in Grange Hill, is accused of four counts of sexual activity with a child, and two counts relating to a second female – of sexual assault and assault by penetration.

A seven-day trial for the former actor, who is charged under his real name John Shannon, had been listed to start at St Alban’s Crown Court on Monday.

Alford, of Holloway, north London, denied the charges at a previous hearing.