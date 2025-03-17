British Chagos Islanders set to sue UK Government over proposed deal

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two British women born on the Chagos Islands are set to bring legal action against the UK Government, saying the territory should remain in UK hands and not be given over to Mauritius.

Bernadette Dugasse and Bertrice Pompe, who were both born on Diego Garcia, have begun a bid to take the Foreign Office to court over the proposed deal to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

The agreement, which includes a plan to lease back the strategically important US-UK military base on Diego Garcia at British taxpayers’ expense, appears to have been backed by US President Donald Trump, but is opposed by the Conservatives.

Ms Dugasse and Ms Pompe say the islands should remain under British control, and both want the right to return to live where they were born after Chagossians were forced to leave the central Indian Ocean territory by 1973 to make way for the base.

Access to the Chagos Islands is restricted, with permits required ahead of travel.

Lawyers for the two women have sent a pre-action letter to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), claiming that the Chagossian people have unlawfully not been given a say in the future of the islands, despite being the native inhabitants.

They also say that they do not trust Mauritius to treat the Chagossians fairly, and that they would face “severe obstacles” as British citizens who do not hold Mauritian nationality, including possible racial discrimination and the loss of the possibility of returning.

Ms Pompe said: “Chagossians were removed from their place of birth, without their consultation, and have been treated badly for 60 years.

“Since then we have been struggling to understand why we have been treated so poorly by the British government.

“Our human rights have been stripped away.

“Today the British government is repeating the same mistakes which it made 60 years ago.”

She added: “All our suffering and cries to be heard have been falling on deaf ears… I want to stay British and I also want the right to return to the Chagos Islands.”

Ms Dugasse described the proposed deal as bad for Chagossians.

She continued: “This deal will forbid me from returning to Diego Gracia where I was born, and serves only to extend the suffering of the indigenous Chagossians.

“I am a British citizen and I cannot understand why we are being treated in this horrible way.”

Barrister Michael Polak, representing Ms Pompe and Ms Dugasse, added: “The Government’s attempt to give away the Chagossian’s homeland whilst failing to hold a formal consultation with the Chagossian people is a continuation of their terrible treatment by the authorities in the past.

“They remain the people with the closest connection to the islands, but their needs and wishes are being ignored.”

The FCDO was asked to respond to the legal letter by March 25.

An FCDO spokesperson said: “We do not comment on potential legal challenges.

“The negotiations were between the UK and Mauritius with our priority being to secure the full operation of the base on Diego Garcia.

“However, we have worked to ensure this agreement reflects the importance of the islands to Chagossians.”