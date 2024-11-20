For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man and a woman have been charged with fraud and preventing lawful burial as part of a police investigation into business practices at a Gosport funeral directors.

Richard Elkin, 48, and Hayley Bell, 41, of Gosport will appear in court after Hampshire Police investigated a report made on December 10, 2023 at 10.45am.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: “This has been a complex investigation in which police have engaged with the affected families throughout, before submitting a file to the Crown Prosecution Service in June this year.

“We have now secured charges for two people in this investigation, and we urge the public not to speculate on the circumstances in order to allow the criminal justice process to run its course without any impediment.”

The pair have been charged with intentionally causing public nuisance between June 27, 2022 and December 11, 2023, preventing unlawful burial of a dead body between November 3, 2023 and December 11, 2023 and carrying on a business fraudulently between August 10, 2022 and December 11, 2023.

Elkin has also been charged with having pepper spray and making and using a false instrument with intent for it to be believed as genuine.

They have been bailed and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on December 19.

More follows on this breaking news story...